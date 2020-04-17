Court to hear arguments on how new Ohio law defines victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says it will hear a city’s argument that a victims’ rights law properly classified police departments as entities eligible for compensation as if they were individuals.

The issue before the court involves the interpretation of a constitutional amendment approved in 2017.

Among other changes to state law, the amendment expanded the definition of victim to someone “directly or proximately” harmed by a crime.

Attorneys for the Centerville Police Department argue it’s due financial compensation for the investigation of a false report of an active shooter.

The court on Tuesday set oral arguments for June 2.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.