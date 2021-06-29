Court says Ohio can sue Volkswagen for system tampering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that federal law doesn’t preclude the state from suing Volkswagen for cheating on U.S. diesel emissions tests.

At issue before the court was the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found to have rigged vehicles to beat the tests.

The company paid more than $33 billion in fines and settlements.

The court ruled 6-1 Tuesday in favor of arguments by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The decision said federal law doesn’t stop Ohio from using its anti-tampering law to sue for damages related to rigged emissions systems installed after a car was sold.