Couple accused in 2017 death of baby found in abandoned car

Pictured are Jacob Cisneros, left, and and Jenna Cisneros, right.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio husband and wife have been charged in the 2017 death of their infant son whose body was found in an abandoned car.

Police in Toledo say Jenna Cisneros and Jacob Cisneros are both charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. They appeared in court Tuesday where a judge set bond for each at $500,000.

Court records don’t list an attorney for either one.

Authorities say DNA tests show that they are the parents of the dead infant.

Police said at the time that the baby’s identity wasn’t known and there were no signs of trauma on his body.

