Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Some Cottonelle wipes have been recalled due to the detection of bacterial contamination.

Kimberly-Clark announced a recall on Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes. The company said the recalled wipes were manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020. The wipes were then sold throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

The company said the bacteria, called Pluralibacter gergoviae, can cause infections in those with weakened immune systems.

“At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes,” Kimberly-Clark said.

The company says anyone experiencing a health-related issue should stop using the wipes and seek immediate medical advice.

Customers can check whether they’ve purchased the recalled product by looking for the specific lot numbers on the bottom of the package and checking them online. Customers can also call 1-800-414-0165.