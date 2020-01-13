Corvette wins car of year award, Kia Telluride takes top SUV

Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer, holds up the trophy after the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette was named the North American Car of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette is being named the North American Car of the Year. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year honors and the Jeep Gladiator won the Truck of the Year Award.

About 50 automotive journalists serve as judges for the awards, which are announced every January.

They’re chosen from dozens of candidates and must be new or substantially changed. Automakers often use the awards in advertising. The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction.

The Kia Telluride is shown after being named North American Sport Utility of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Jeep Gladiator is shown after being named the North American Truck of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

