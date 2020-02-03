Coronavirus fueling drop in gas prices

(GasBuddy) For the third straight week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, posting a decline of 4.6 cents to $2.45 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering nearly 151,150 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel fell 3.6 cents to $2.94 per gallon. The average price of gasoline is now at its lowest since March 6, 2019.

“For the third straight week, motorists have been greeted by falling gasoline prices in virtually every corner in every city and state in the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to sag on worries over the spread of the coronavirus, blowing the door wide open for a continued slump at the pump. Nearly 5,000 stations are currently selling gasoline under $2 per gallon, a critical psychological level, while some 17 states have at least one gas station under the mark. For most, there’s no signs of the slump slowing, especially with fears of the spread of the Chinese-originating virus continuing to grow. Motorists need not be in a rush to fill up again, and with prices plummeting, I would urge them to be mindful that some stations are passing the drops on much faster and to shop around.”

Oil prices have continued an impressive sell-off on renewed worry over the spread of coronavirus as more transportation networks are halted in an attempt to curb the virus from spreading. In early trade Monday:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 27 cents per barrel at $51.29, off over $1.50 versus a week ago.

Brent crude oil stood at $55.97 Monday morning, off nearly $4 from a week ago.

Oil has seen volatility rise in recent weeks as headlines alter the course of trajectory, with fears that the virus could become far more widespread, triggering major economic slowdown. Already, U.S. business in China have all but shut down for at least the next week as Chinese authorities curb movement to stem the spread.

Government data last week showed refiners slowing down ahead of the start of maintenance season, or perhaps cutting inputs due to the bleak situation.

Oil inventories saw a rise of 3.5 million barrels as a result, pushing them to a 3.2% deficit versus a year ago.

Gasoline inventories saw a modest rise of 1.2 million barrels, leading to levels 5% above the average for this time of year, while distillate inventories dropped 1.3 million barrels, holding onto a 2.5% gain over a year ago.

Refinery utilization continued to slip, falling 3.2% to reach 87.2%, while gasoline production fell and distillate production rose.

Every one of the nation’s five regions broken down by the EIA saw run rates crumble.

At the pump, virtually every city and state saw gas prices fall over their week-ago levels, with some exceptions in the Great Lakes due to their tendency to price cycle with the most common gas price across the country falling to $2.29 per gallon, down 10 cents from a week ago, followed by $2.39 per gallon and $2.19 per gallon as second and third most common, respectively.

The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations is $3.41 per gallon, a 7-cent decrease from a week ago The lowest 10% average $1.99 per gallon, also down 7 cents from a week ago.

The median U.S. price is $2.35 per gallon, down 4 cents in the last week and about 10 cents lower than the national average.