Coronavirus cases climb in Ohio prisons, juvenile facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show that coronavirus cases continue to climb in adult and juvenile prisons in Ohio.

The Department of Youth Services now reports that 21 youth have tested positive, along with 10 staff, with almost all the cases at Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in suburban Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Franklin County confirms 27 staff members and 14 youth tested positive at the county’s juvenile detention center in downtown Columbus.

Statewide, the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says 37 inmates have died from COVID-19, including 23 at Pickaway Correctional Institution in central Ohio.

