Coppertone recalls aeresol sunscreens over presence of human carcinogen

(NEXSTAR) – Coppertone has announced the voluntary recall of five of its sunscreen spray products over the presence of a possible cancer-causing chemical.

The company said Thursday that 12 lots of aerosol sunscreen manufactured between Jan. 10 and June 15 are being recalled “out of an abundance of caution” due to the presence of benzene, according to a recall notice posted by the Food & Drug Administration.

The affected products include Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50, Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50 and travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50.

The sunscreens were sold at retailers nationwide.

Benzene, classified as a human carcinogen, is a widely used, highly flammable chemical that’s present throughout the environment.

According to the CDC, benzene can interfere with the production of cells or cause the loss of white blood cells. It can be inhaled, ingested or absorbed by the skin, and repeated exposure at high levels can cause cancer, the FDA says.

Symptoms of exposure can include drowsiness, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, headaches, vomiting, stomach irritation, convulsions, confusion, unconsciousness and, at very high levels, death.

Coppertone said in a statement that, to date, the company “has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.”

In July, Johnson & Johnson recalled some Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens after low levels of benzene were found in products.

Coppertone advised consumers to stop using the recalled products and dispose of them.