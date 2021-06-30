Cop fired for using stun gun on students in training class

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A longtime school resource officer who used a stun gun on two high school students during a self-defense training class has been fired.

Perkins Township trustees voted 3-0 Monday to dismiss Tonya Corbin, who was a resource officer at Perkins High School.

She had been on unpaid leave since June 15.

Corbin was teaching a self-defense class for female students at the school on May 19 when she brought a stun gun to the class and used it on two students, ages 17 and 18.

Corbin initially denied using the stun gun, saying she had allowed the students to use it themselves.

But the two students and a teacher at the school disputed that claim.