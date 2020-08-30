Commuter bus slams into divider at NYC bus terminal, 16 hurt

This photo provided by FDNY shows a NJ Transit bus that crashed near the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. The commuter bus crashed around 9:30 a.m. on an upper ramp at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, tossing passengers around and causing major damage to the vehicle’s front end. (FDNY via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A commuter bus slammed into a divider at New York City’s main bus terminal, injuring at least 16 people.

The New Jersey Transit bus crashed Saturday morning on an upper ramp at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, tossing passengers around and causing major damage to the vehicle’s front end.

The fire department said eleven people were taken to hospitals for treatment, including one person described as having “severely critical” injuries. Others were treated at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, and the crash triggered a temporary closure of all New Jersey-bound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.