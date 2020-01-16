Commission pushing for women’s suffrage memorial at Ohio Statehouse

The state capital building in Columbus, Ohio, is shown Monday, August 30, 1999. The Greek Revival building was built by prisoners from 1839 to 1861. (AP Photo/Jay Laprete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — A proposal to erect a memorial to Ohio women who fought for voting rights would add the Statehouse to a small group of state capitols with monuments to actual female figures from U.S. history.

Members of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission planned to propose the memorial Thursday to the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.

Currently, all monuments to actual historical figures on the Ohio Statehouse grounds are of men, with women portrayed as mythological representations.

Connecticut’s Statehouse features a statue of former Gov. Ella Grasso and Utah has a statue of Martha Hughes Cannon, the country’s first female state senator.

