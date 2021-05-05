Comic strip artists band together for a silly and good cause

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of newspaper comics will instantly notice something missing in many of the strips this Friday — pants.

More than 25 cartoonists behind strips from “Blondie” to “Zippy the Pinhead” are celebrating the quirky holiday No Pants Day in a way that helps charities get clothing to those in need.

This image released by Kings Features shows a frame from the Dennis The Menace comic strip promoting No Pants Day. (Kings Features via AP)

Participating artists are drawing their characters without trousers and urging readers to donate old clothing to thrift and second-hand stores hard-hit by COVID-19.

Cartoonists were contacted in February about the project and the finished comics started to come in by March.