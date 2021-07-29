Columbus sees early win in alternative 911 response teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus city officials say a six-week pilot program aimed at reimagining police response to 911 callers suffering from mental health and addiction issues in Columbus yielded promising results.

Data collected over a span of 72 operation hours showed more than 60% of the calls received didn’t require immediate police or fire dispatch. Nearly half of those calls were either fully resolved by the group of mental health professionals and dispatchers or were redirected to local community services.

The program grouped a paramedic, public health clinician and dispatcher together to review the best response to non-emergency 911 calls.