Colombia Navy seizes 2 tons of cocaine

Colombia’s Navy seized more than 2 tons of cocaine with a value of more than $68 million dollars from a semisubmersible vessel intercepted off Pacific Coast on Saturday.

The 15-metre semisubmersible craft was intercepted off the coast of Nariño department, in southwest Colombia.

Two Colombian nationals and a foreigner were found in the narco-submarine enroute to Central America, said Colombian Rear-Admiral, commander of the “Poseidon” task force against drug trafficking.

102 sacks with 2,039 packages were found in the vessel.