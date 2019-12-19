Cocaine seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

About 18,000 pounds of the drug was offloaded Wednesday from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf.

The huge haul resulted from interdictions by the crews of five cutters between mid-October and early December. The Navy, federal agencies and international partners were also involved in the counter-drug operations.

