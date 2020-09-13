‘Close to home’: Michigan firefighter walks arena steps to mark 9/11

An Upper Peninsula firefighter marched the steps of an ice arena for more than two hours to honor the first responders who died on 9/11.

Cory Lightfoot of Houghton typically goes to Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, to walk the steps in an annual 9/11 anniversary event.

But the event was canceled because of the coronavirus.

So Lightfoot took 1,980 steps Friday at MacInnes Ice Arena at Michigan Tech University.

It’s equal to walking the 110 stories of the World Trade Center in New York.

