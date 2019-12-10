SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s air force said it lost radio contact with a transport plane carrying 38 people on a flight Monday evening to the country’s base in Antarctica.
It said the military had declared an alert and activated a search and rescue team.
The C-130 Hercules carried 17 crew members and 21 passengers. The personnel were to check on a floating fuel supply line and other equipment at the Chilean base.
The plane took off at 4:55 p.m. from the southern city of Punta Arenas, which is more than 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) from the capital of Santiago. Contact was lost at 6:13 p.m., the statement said.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Nonprofit warns community of rental scammers
- Chile military plane with 38 is missing on way to Antarctica
- Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
- FWCS approves Repair 2020 referendum for $130M in school upgrades and repairs
- Police: shots fired at Christmas-caroling home intruders