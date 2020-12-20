Chicago’s top attorney resigns in fallout over botched raid

File-This May 29, 2019, file photo shows Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, right, chatting with Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner, center, and Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeff Levine during her first city council meeting at City Hall in Chicago. Flessner, Chicago’s top attorney resigned Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in the fallout of a botched police raid on the home of a Black woman who was not allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed. Flessner announced the move in an email to employees, saying he was only recently involved with the legal case connected to a police video of the February 2019 wrongful raid on the home of social worker Anjanette Young. Flessner did not say if he was asked to resign. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago’s leading attorney has resigned in the fallout of a botched police raid on the home of a woman who was not allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed.

Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner announced the move in an email to employees. He did not say if he was asked to resign.

Footage of the 2019 raid on Anjanette Young’s home, first reported by Chicago’s WBBM-TV, prompted an uproar.

Civil rights groups, city aldermen and Black state legislators have called the incident racist, gendered violence and a violation of a Black woman’s dignity.