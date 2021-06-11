Chicago is largest city to fully reopen

Chicago is fully reopened starting Friday after enduring the pandemic for 15 months.

City officials celebrated with a news conference outside a downtown restaurant.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had this message from Chicago residents: “You masked up, you got vaxxed up, and now it’s time for you to get up, get out of the house this summer and fully and safely enjoy the events of the best city on the planet, our beloved city of Chicago.”

Restaurants are returning to 100 percent capacity, but Rosa Escareno with the department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said that some businesses may still choose to require mask-wearing.

“We ask you to please honor that,” said Escareno. “They’re doing that for the safety of their workers, the safety of their patrons, and to ensure that we continue the path of recovery.”