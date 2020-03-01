Charges dropped against man shot by Chicago cop at station

This Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 image from cellphone video shows Chicago police officers trying to apprehend a suspect inside a downtown Chicago train station. After a struggle with police, the suspect was shot as he fled up the escalator with the officers in pursuit. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said video footage of police shooting and wounding the suspect is “extremely disturbing” and that she supports the interim police superintendent’s request for prosecutors to be sent directly to the scene. (Michael McDunnah via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Criminal charges against a man shot and seriously injured by Chicago police at a downtown train station have been dropped.

Cook County prosecutors moved to drop the charges on the police department’s request, which a judge approved Sunday.

Chicago police say advocating for resisting arrest and criminal narcotics charges lodged against Ariel Roman would be “insensitive” given the the department’s “significant level of concern around the incident.”

Roman was pinned to the ground by officers and later shot twice. He remains hospitalized. His attorney says the family is were pleased with the decision.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.