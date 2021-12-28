Challenges to Ohio’s new congressional map reach high court

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, foreground, speaks to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, seated, the co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, as other members of the panel prepare for a meeting on at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether the state’s new congressional map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans.

The map draws U.S. House districts following the 2020 census.

Two lawsuits are being brought by national voting rights and Democratic groups. They contend it’s indisputable that the map unduly favors the GOP, whose members controlled the process.

The groups estimate as many as 13 of the 15 districts favor Republicans, despite the party’s statewide candidates receiving just around 54% of votes in statewide races over the past decade.

Tuesday’s arguments are being held by video due to surging COVID-19 cases.