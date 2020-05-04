Challenges face Ohio governor as divide grows over reopening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s aggressive steps closing its schools and limiting access to public places has held off a feared wave of COVID-19 cases and won wide praise for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

Now there are widening cracks in his foundation of support and signs that his greatest challenges will comes this month as the state slowly reopens.

The sense of solidarity across the state as Ohio endured the initial stages of DeWine’s stay-at-home order appears to be fraying.

Over the weekend, residents took a scattershot approach to mask-wearing in public, and some restaurants owners threatened to reopen.

