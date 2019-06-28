Cedar Point Voted “Best Amusement Park” Once Again

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) – Cedar Point has once again been named “Best Amusement Park” in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The park beat other famous travel destinations in Florida, Virginia, Tennessee and more.

In addition, Cedar Point’s world-record-breaking Steel Vengeance hyper-hybrid roller coaster won the “Best Roller Coaster” award. This comes just after its “Best New Ride of 2018” recognition, chosen by readers and voters in Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards.

Courtesy: Cedar Point

The historic Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s beachside resort, also captured the top spot in the “Best Amusement Park Hotel” category. The iconic property offers spectacular views of Lake Erie, the famous mile-long Cedar Point Beach and the world’s best amusement park destination.

Cedar Point, Steel Vengeance and Hotel Breakers were chosen to be included in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards by a panel of experts that includes a combination of editors from USA TODAY and travel industry contributors. Online voting for the awards lasted four weeks and readers were allowed to vote for their favorites in each category, once per day.

Courtesy: Cedar Point

Adding to these accolades, Cedar Point has been issued TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence for a fifth consecutive year. The Certificate of Excellence is awarded to businesses all over the world that consistently deliver great service. According to TripAdvisor, approximately ten percent of total businesses listed on the travel site earn top reviews on a regular basis.

With 2019’s Certificate of Excellence, Cedar Point has been “inducted” into TripAdvisor’s “Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame,” which recognizes businesses that have received a Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years.

Courtesy: Cedar Point

“We’ve made it our mission to be the top destination for family fun, and these awards help validate our team’s efforts,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “We’ve been a summertime tradition for almost 150 years, and we won’t ever rest on our promise to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests.”