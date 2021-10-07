CDC leader: Flu shot ‘doubly important’ this year

The messaging is clear: Get your flu vaccine.

Public health experts are urging Americans to be vaccinated now ahead of this year’s flu season _ even those who may have so-called vaccination fatigue.

“I get it. We are all tired about talking about vaccines,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “I also want to make sure we all get it, that we all get how serious flu illness can be and get how important a flu vaccine is to protect us this season.”

Walensky gave the keynote address at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases annual flu event on Thursday.

“I get my flu vaccine each year to protect myself,” she added. “I’ve had flu and I don’t want it again.”

Masking and other precautions against the coronavirus had an added bonus last winter as flu cases dropped to historically low levels.

But with schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu could make a comeback.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for nearly everyone starting at age 6 months.

People eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can get a flu shot at the same time.