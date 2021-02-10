CDC: Fully vaccinated individuals who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine if exposed

ATLANTA (WANE) – On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated quarantine recommendations for vaccinated individuals.

“Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19. Additional considerations for patients and residents in healthcare settings are provided,” the CDC said on its website.

Criteria includes:

Fully vaccinated (i.e., ≥2 weeks following the second dose in a 2-dose series, or ≥2 weeks following one dose of a single-dose vaccine)

Within 3 months following the last dose in the series

Have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure

Anyone who does not meet all three of the criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance after exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, the CDC said.

Fully vaccinated individuals who do not quarantine should still watch for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following an exposure. If they experience symptoms, they should be tested for COVID-19, including SARS-CoV-2 testing, if indicated.

The CDC recommends that vaccinated individuals continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves and others, including: all other SARS-CoV-2 testing recommendations and requirements, and state, territorial, tribal and local travel recommendations or requirements.

Vaccinated inpatients and residents in healthcare settings should continue to quarantine following an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, the CDC said.

“Outpatients should be cared for using appropriate Transmission-Based Precautions. This exception is due to the unknown vaccine effectiveness in this population, the higher risk of severe disease and death, and challenges with social distancing in healthcare settings,” the CDC said on its website.

Healthcare facilities do have the option of waiving quarantine for vaccinated patients and residents as a strategy to mitigate critical issues (e.g., lack of space, staff or PPE to safely care for exposed patients or residents) when other options are unsuccessful or unavailable.