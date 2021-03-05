Car hits outdoor dining structure in NYC, 7 hurt

Police say an outdoor dining structure and a newsstand in Manhattan were destroyed Friday morning after a van and sedan collided and plowed into them. At least seven people were injured.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. at 50th Street and 2nd Avenue, the fire department said.

The dining structure was unoccupied, but flying debris struck two children ages 5 and 7, causing minor injuries, police said.

Photos of the scene showed wreckage strewn along the street, a smashed up black sedan and a damaged white van.

Police say the van was heading southbound on 2nd Avenue when it hit the sedan, sending both vehicles out of control.

The sedan obliterated the dining structure and the van hopped a sidewalk and crashed into the newsstand. Two people were in the sedan. Three pedestrians on the sidewalk were also injured, police said.

The driver of the van was taken into custody, police said.