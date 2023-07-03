(WBZ) — More than a dozen people are hurt, including three seriously injured, after a car crashed into a restaurant in Laconia, New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the Looney Bin Bar and Grill on Endicott Street just before 1 p.m. Police said a three-car crash in front of the restaurant sent one of the cars crashing into the building.

Police Chief Matt Canfield said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The building has been deemed stable and Endicott Street has since reopened.