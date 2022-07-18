HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a food-conditioned bear that was likely attracted to food in and near her tent and scents left from recent picnics.

Leah Davis Lokan of Chico was mauled in her tent in the pre-dawn hours of July 6, 2021, in Ovando. About an hour earlier, she and other campers had scared the bear away from their tents.

An investigation found Lokan moved some food out of her tent but two bags that previously held dried blueberries remained in her tent.

The bear was shot two days later as it raided a chicken coop.