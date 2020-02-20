Bus catches fire on NJ highway

UNION, N.J. (WABC-TV) — A commuter bus caught fire on a New Jersey highway Thursday, sending passengers running for safety and bringing traffic to a standstill on Interstate 78. No injuries were reported.

Aerial footage showed the bus completely engulfed before fire fighters were finally able to extinguish the flames.

Local station WABC-TV reported the bus belonged to Trans Bridge Lines, which carries passengers from Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey into Manhattan daily.

