Bodycam video: NJ police rescue boy stuck in marsh

Video from New Jersey State Police shows an officer rescuing a 14-year-old boy from freezing marshland, where he was stuck on Sunday night.

Police were dispatched to Alloway Township in southern New Jersey to find the boy who was reported to have run away from home.

They found him stuck waist deep, breathing slowly and unresponsive.

One officer pulled the boy out while two others kept their flash lights on him. A police statement said the boy had signs of hypothermia.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and took the boy to a hospital, where police said he was expected to make a full recovery.