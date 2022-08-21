CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Police allege 40-year-old Jeremy Pauley of Enola, Pennsylvania, tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for resale on Facebook.

The community is left with questions.

“I went, ‘That’s my neighbor,’” Linda Guth said, recalling when she saw the news.

“You just never know what’s going on.”

“Whoa, he was buying and selling what?” Resident Keenan Roberts reacted.

“That’s, like, sickening.”

“It just makes me wonder what are people doing?” Valerie Eaton, another resident, questioned. “Why are they doing that?”

“What are you going to do with used body parts?” Resident Joe Rucinsky echoed.

A spokesperson for the University of Arkansas of Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirms the remains were donated to its medical program. They were to be cremated at the Arkansas Central Mortuary Services after use but were instead stolen by a female employee, who then tried to sell them to Pauley.

“The question will be: Did he have any reason to know?” Attorney Corky Goldstein, a criminal defense specialist, explained.

Pauley has been in the business of buying and selling oddities on Facebook for years. His online community is now rallying behind him for support.

“From my experience, someone who is doing something knowingly illegal would not post them online on Facebook,” Goldstein continued.

“Just when I think I’ve seen everything, bam! Something like this comes across your desk,” Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York.

Court documents show, during a police visit in June, Pauley told officials his collection of bones and organs were purchased through legal means.

The affidavit says the remains appeared to come from a legitimate purchase.

“There’s nothing illegal about it as long as it’s bought from a reliable source,” Goldstein said.

“But as the course of the investigation continued, that’s when we began to discover there was something more to it,” District Attorney McCormack continued.

Pauley faces charges of abuse of corpse, receiving stolen property among others. Court documents go on to say a person is guilty of theft if he intentionally gets the remains with knowledge they’ve been stolen or believing they likely were.

“It would have to be shown that this man knew, or should have known, that these body parts were stolen or in some way were illegal,” said Goldstein.

“The evidence, at this point in time, we believe shows that he knew that these were stolen,” District Attorney McCormack explained.

Pauley’s preliminary hearing is scheduled in September.