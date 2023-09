NEW YORK (WCBS) – A boat caught on fire in City Island on Tuesday afternoon, causing 60 firefighters to attend to the fire.

The FDNY said the fire started when the boat crashed into a pillar. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to surrounding boats, buildings, or the dock.

After about 30 minutes, the boat sank. One civilian was hospitalized, and a firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.