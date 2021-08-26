Blue Origin launches moon-landing test, artwork

Blue Origin has launched a series of portrait paintings and a moon-landing navigation experiment for NASA into space.

Thursday’s brief flight from West Texas comes a month after Blue Origin sent founder Jeff Bezos on the company’s first passenger flight.

The paintings by a Ghana artist adorned the three main parachute panels on the outside of the capsule.

One was a self-portrait. The others were portraits of the artist’s mother as well as a friend’s mother.

It was the 17th trip of a New Shepard rocket to space.

Both the booster and capsule landed successfully.

