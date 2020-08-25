BLM activists arrested earlier this month in Indiana shot at in Pennsylvania

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shots were fired at a group of Black Lives Matter activists as they marched through Pennsylvania on their way to Washington, D.C. late Monday night. One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The same group marched through northern Indiana earlier this month and three members were arrested in Kosciusko County on August 12 for disrupting traffic on U.S. 30.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed its investigation into the shooting that took place just after 11:30 p.m. According to police, the shots were fired after an argument, and two people were being questioned about their involvement.

Frank Sensabaugh, also known as Frank Nitty, who is the leader of Black Lives Matter group, is released from the Kosciusko County Jail in Warsaw, Ind., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Times Union- Amanda Bridgman)

According to an activist, Cino Thurman, 37, was shot in the face and taken to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. He’s expected to be okay.

A property owner identified as Terry Myers said he asked to group to leave numerous times and that they refused to leave. What role Myers played in the incident is not known.

The activist group, totaling about 55 people, says it has been marching from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. Frank Sensabaugh, also known as Frank Nitty, one of the group’s leaders, believes the incident was racially motivated.

Conemaugh Memorial responded with the following statement: “Conemaugh Health System’s top priority is to provide high-quality care for all patients seeking care at our hospital…”

“We don’t have signs. We’re just walking as a group. It’s just a lot to deal with, all the racism, all the hatred toward black people.” The group is expected to continue its walk.