Black journalist arrested during Delaware protests, released

CAMDEN, Del. (AP) — A black journalist was arrested while identifying himself as a reporter at a protest in Delaware and was later released.

A video of Andre Lamar’s arrest posted on the Dover Post’s Facebook page shows protesters lying on the ground with their hand behind their backs as Lamar questions officers about why the arrests are happening. He was then arrested while telling officers he’s part of the press. State police say Lamar was part of more than 20 people arrested at the protests. Police say the protesters were arrested after obstructing traffic and blocking lanes on a highway in Camden. Lamar hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.