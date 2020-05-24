Bill seeks to get meals to medically vulnerable seniors

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would establish a Medicare pilot program to address the link between diet, chronic illness, and senior health has been introduced by a bipartisan group including U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern.

The Massachusetts Democrat said the bill would ensure nutritious meals reach medically vulnerable seniors in their homes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping build a more resilient health care system.

Other lawmakers backing the measure include Republican U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski of Indiana and Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine.

Medicare Parts A and B provide no coverage for medically tailored meals.

