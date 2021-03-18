Biden orders US flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims in Atlanta shootings

WASHINGTON (WANE) – On Thursday, President Joe Biden ordered all United States flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims in the Atlanta shootings that took place on Tuesday.

President Biden ordered that the American flag to be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on Monday.

The flag is also ordered to be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations, the president said.