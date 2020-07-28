Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving Day

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WANE) – Best Buy announced Tuesday that the popular electronics store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Minnesota-based retailer announced that it will also be making a few changes to how they will be handing holiday shopping due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To meet our customers’ changing lives this holiday, we’re enhancing the way we fulfill orders, from offering more convenient pickup options at our stores to making sure BestBuy.com orders arrive at the right time,” the press release said. “We’re also going to start offering some of the hottest deals of the season earlier than ever, to make it even easier for our customers to check off their gift lists.”

Customers will still be able to shop on BestBuy.com and via the Best Buy app.

This announcement comes after Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target announced they will also be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.