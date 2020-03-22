Best Buy offering curbside service, suspends home installations of large items

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, is temporarily closing its stores, Saturday, March 21, 2020, and moving to curbside delivery service as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Best Buy has announced a new way of making its stores accessible while protecting employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Sunday, March 22, the electronics retailer will offer “contact-less” curbside service at all locations across the country where state or local laws allow. Any items you order on BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app will be delivered to your car curbside.

Customers are asked to order products in advance, but employees will be available to go into the store, pick up the product and sell it to shoppers while they remain in their vehicle.

This service also extends to returns and exchanges, the period for which has been extended on most products so that you have more time. Product trade-in and recycling services have been suspended temporarily.

Currently scheduled installations, haul-aways or repairs for large items like refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and TVs have also been suspended. Beginning Monday, March 23, Best Buy will no longer deliver those large products into homes and will, instead, offer free doorstep delivery.

“We know that this change will be inconvenient, and we are truly sorry. It was made with our employees’ and your best interests at heart,” the company said in an email to customers.

If you have an order scheduled for installation in the next 30 days, please expect an email or text from Best Buy about your delivery options.

As far as employees, the company said that everyone working right now is doing so on a voluntary basis and that all hourly employees who volunteer are receiving a temporary pay increase.

Employees feeling sick are being told to stay home, and they will be paid for that time, the company said.

Finally, anyone exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 is also told to stay home, with pay. Best Buy is also paying employees who may need to stay home to care for their children.