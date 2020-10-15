Barnes & Noble says shopper info may have been taken in hack

NEW YORK (AP) — Barnes & Noble said the personal information of its shoppers may have been stolen after its computer systems were hacked.

The bookseller told shoppers in an email Wednesday that hackers could have had access to their email address, name, phone number, home address and list of books they have bought.

The company said credit card numbers and other payment information wasn’t taken because it was encrypted.

It did not say how many customers may have been affected.

The company didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.