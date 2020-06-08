Barack and Michelle Obama speak to class of 2020

President Barack Obama said in a commencement speech Sunday that the nationwide protests following the recent deaths of unarmed black women and men including George Floyd were fueled from “decades worth of anguish, frustration, over unequal treatment and a failure to perform police practices.”

Obama along with his wife, Michelle, delivered speeches during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual ceremony. The duo, along with a wide-ranging, star-studded lineup including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Tom Brady, offered inspirational messages in hopes of uplifting new graduates.

The former president told graduates that the coronavirus shined a light on a plethora of America’s ongoing issues.

“In a lot of ways, the pandemic just brought into focus problems that have been growing for a very long time,” he continued. “Whether it’s widening economic inequality, the lack of basic health care for millions of people, the continuing scourge of bigotry and sexism, or the division or dysfunction that plagued our political system.”

Obama added: “As scary and uncertain these times may be, they are also a wake-up call. And they’re an incredible opportunity for your generation.”

Michelle Obama said the ongoing protests following Floyd’s death are a “direct result of decades of unaddressed, prejudice and inequality.” She said she understands those who are “scared or confused or angry, or just plain overwhelmed” with the events the past few months.

“Over the past couple of months, our foundation has been shaken,” she said. “Not just by a pandemic that stole too many of our loved ones, upended our daily lives and sent tens of millions in unemployment, but also by the rumbling of the age-old fault lines that our country was built on, the lines of race and power that are now once again so nakedly exposed for all of us to grapple with.”

