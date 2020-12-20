Average US price of gas up 4 cents a gallon to $2.26

National/World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.26.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase.

The price at the pump is 35 cents less than it was a year ago.  The highest average price in the nation is $3.34 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $1.81 in Houston.

The average price of diesel spiked 6 cents over the past two weeks to $2.58. The survey was conducted Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss