Authorities: Massive fire burning at large egg farm in Ohio

CROTON, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving, massive fire has erupted at a large egg farm in Ohio, but it wasn’t clear if any chickens at the site had been harmed.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Trillium Farms facility in Croton, sending flames high into the sky.

Officials say it’s apparently burning in a front building at the site, not in the chicken coop buildings.

No human injuries were reported in the blaze, which has continued to burn for several hours while dozens of firefighters work to contain it.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.