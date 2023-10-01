WATERVILLE, Oh. (WANE) — The Toledo Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened early Sunday involving an ATV.

At 6:23 a.m. area police responded to calls of a red Honda ATV crash. Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver, Cory Berndt, was southbound on Anthony Wayne Trail when it veered off the left side of the road at Dutch Road striking a traffic signal pole.

Berndt was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Berndt was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.