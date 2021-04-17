Attack leaves 2 Columbus cops with concussions, broken jaw

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a suspect’s attack against police left a Columbus officer with a broken jaw and another with a concussion.

Columbus police say officers Andrew Mott and Samuel Clanin were recovering Friday from their injuries. Body camera footage posted by police shows an assault taking place moments after the two officers responded to a call about a man threatening people with a knife outside a downtown homeless shelter.

The suspect is seen punching Mott and slamming Clanin against the police car within seconds of them exiting the vehicle. The suspect has been charged with the assault of an officer.