Art Van Furniture going out of business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Art Van Furniture, the Michigan-based chain known for rambunctious advertisements promising low prices, is going out of business.

The company announced the decision to close Thursday. It said it would start liquidation sales Friday at all its Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

There are Art Van stores in Fort Wayne, along Coliseum Boulevard, and in Muncie.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” Art Van spokesperson Diane Charles said in a statement. “We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.”

Art Van-owned Eight Wolf Furniture Stores in Maryland and Virginia will also close. Levin & Wolf Furniture in Ohio and Pennsylvania will be sold.

The company was started by Art Van Elslander in metro Detroit in 1959.