EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande.

For an as-of-yet unknown reason, the HEMTT A4 transport truck and trailer carrying the vehicle rolled over, with the tracked vehicle landing upside down in the median.

Footage shared via social media showed soldiers standing around the upside down vehicle, as traffic on both sides of US54 slowed to a crawl.

Officials have closed US54 in both directions until further notice.

There is no word of any injuries, or how long it will take to clear the wreck site. We have a KTSM 9 News crew on site, and will bring updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.







