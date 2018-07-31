Arkansas woman accused of killing husband over pornography Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas woman is jailed after being accused of fatally shooting her husband in a disagreement over pornography.

Jefferson County Jail records show that 69-year-old Patricia Hill was being held without bond Tuesday for capital murder. She's accused of killing her 65-year-old husband, Frank Hill, on Saturday.

Investigators say Patricia Hill told them the shooting occurred after she and her husband had a disagreement about video pornography he'd purchased.

She says she'd asked him to leave. When he refused, she allegedly retrieved a .22-caliber pistol and shot her husband in the head and leg.

Authorities say Frank Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jail records don't indicate whether Patricia Hill has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.