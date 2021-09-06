Applications open for new broadband expansion program in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have announced that the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program will begin accepting applications online starting Monday.

Funded as part of Ohio’s 2022-2023 operating budget, the program will provide $250 million in grants to internet service providers for the construction of broadband projects in unserved and underserved areas of Ohio. DeWine said the projects will provide service access of at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload to residents in areas that do not have a provider that can supply service at this speed.

“This program is a key investment in Ohio’s future as we work toward eliminating the digital divide in our state,” Gov. DeWine said. “Connecting our rural and underserved areas with reliable internet service will help bring these communities up to speed with the rest of the state and will be a driving force for economic growth.”

Based on currently available information, 300,000 households in Ohio, representing roughly one million Ohioans, are estimated to lack access to broadband internet, DeWine said. The Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program is a key component of the DeWine-Husted Administration’s comprehensive Broadband Strategy that aims to build a high-tech broadband network throughout the state.

“This grant program is designed to help our local private and public sector partners expand high-speed, affordable internet in areas of Ohio that are presently underserved,” Lt. Gov. Husted said. “To be a part of the modern economy, education and healthcare systems, you need to have access to reliable internet, and this effort aims to close the digital divide.”

Internet Service Providers can apply online from Sept. 6 until Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. Applications will be reviewed by the Ohio Department of Development and BroadbandOhio, which was created by the DeWine-Husted Administration in March 2020 to be the point of contact for all broadband projects in Ohio. Eligible applications will be sent to the Ohio Broadband Expansion Program Authority for approval and funding.

More information on the new Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant is available on the Broadband.Ohio.Gov.