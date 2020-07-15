Apple to pay up to $500 in settlement money to eligible iPhone customers

Attendees look at the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro during a special event on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino, California campus. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Apple will be paying settlement money to eligible iPhone customers due to claims made about slowing the performance of products overtime.

Any U.S. owner of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7 or 7 Plus is entitled to benefits under a class action settlement with Apple.

The proposed settlement, according to the Smartphone Performance Settlement website, will provide a cash settlement of approximately $25 per eligible device. Apple will pay a max of $500 million. Once that is met, the cash settlement will be reduced for each device. If the minimum of $310 million is not met, the cash settlement will be increased to a maximum of $500 per device.

A separate claim must be filed for every device that is eligible. The claim will require the serial number for the iPhone being submitted. Claims must be submitted by October 6.

Options to receive the settlement, be excluded from the settlement, object to the settlement, object to attorneys’ fees and/or go to and speak at the hearing are all available on the settlement website.

To file a claim, visit the Smart Phone Performance Settlement claims page. Forms must be submitted by October 6.

To be excluded from the settlement, a person must write a letter saying that you would like to be excluded. The letter must include: name, mailing address, telephone number, eligible iPhone serial number and a signature. The exclusion must be received by October 6 and sent to:

In re Apple Inc. Device Performance Litigation

ATTN: Opt Out

PO Box 60257

Philadelphia, PA 19102

To object to the settlement, a letter stating that a person objects must be sent to court’s office. The letter must include: case name and number (In re Apple Inc. Device Performance Litigation, Case No. 18-MD-2827-EJD) name, mailing address, telephone number, signature, detailed statement of specific objections, proof of membership in eligible iPhone and any documents a person wants the court to consider. The letter must be received by the Court by October 6 and sent to:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court Northern District of California San Jose Division

280 South 1st Street

San Jose, CA 95113

To object to the attorneys’ fees, a letter must be sent to the court stating that a person objects to the attorneys’ fees. The letter must include: case name and number (In re Apple Inc. Device Performance Litigation, Case No. 18-MD-2827-EJD) name, mailing address, telephone number, signature, detailed statement of specific objections, proof of membership in eligible iPhone and any documents a person wants the court to consider. The letter must be received by the Court by October 6 and sent to:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court Northern District of California San Jose Division

280 South 1st Street

San Jose, CA 95113

To go to and speak at the hearing, a letter stating that you intend to appear and speak at the final hearing must be sent to the court. The letter must include: case name and number (In re Apple Inc. Device Performance Litigation, Case No. 18-MD-2827-EJD) name, mailing address, telephone number and signature. The letter must be received by the Clerk of the Court by October 6 and sent to:

Clerk of the Court United States District Court Northern District of California San Jose Division 280 South 1st Street San Jose, CA 95113

The court date will be December 4 at 10 a.m. PST.

More information and FAQ can be found at the Smartphone Performance Settlement FAQ page.